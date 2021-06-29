Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX): Stock Forecast For 2021 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 4.15 million shares of the Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) were traded, and its beta was 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.72, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $229.43M. JAGX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.47, offering almost -159.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.95% since then. We note from Jaguar Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.30 million.

Jaguar Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended JAGX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Jaguar Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Instantly JAGX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7800 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 111.04% year-to-date, but still up 1.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) is 2.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JAGX is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $4.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -161.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -161.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 89.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 76.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 154.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Jaguar Health Inc. to make $2.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.16 million and $2.77 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 130.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -12.00%.

Jaguar Health Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 88.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 40.00% per year for the next five years.

JAGX Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.90% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares, and 11.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.75%. Jaguar Health Inc. stock is held by 51 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.48% of the shares, which is about 2.03 million shares worth $3.66 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.37% or 1.88 million shares worth $3.39 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Principal U.S. Small Cap Multi Factor Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.82 million shares worth $3.28 million, making up 1.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal U.S. Small Cap Multi Factor Index ETF held roughly 1.16 million shares worth around $1.85 million, which represents about 0.84% of the total shares outstanding.