It’s Easy To Bet On Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 2.02 million shares of the Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.09, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.84M. AIHS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.35, offering almost -115.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.06% since then. We note from Senmiao Technology Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) trade information

Instantly AIHS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1400 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.87% year-to-date, but still up 11.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) is 37.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) estimates and forecasts

AIHS Dividends

Senmiao Technology Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.88% of Senmiao Technology Limited shares, and 0.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.02%. Senmiao Technology Limited stock is held by 8 institutions, with HRT Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.25% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $0.17 million.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with 0.19% or 95500.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 16727.0 shares worth $20574.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.