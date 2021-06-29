Is X Financial (NYSE: XYF) Worth Your Money In 2021? – Marketing Sentinel
Is X Financial (NYSE: XYF) Worth Your Money In 2021?

In the last trading session, 2.28 million shares of the X Financial (NYSE:XYF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.47, and it changed around $1.41 or 9.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $693.39M. XYF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.75, offering almost 4.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 91.38% since then. We note from X Financial’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 292.94K.

X Financial stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended XYF as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. X Financial is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) trade information

Instantly XYF has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.88 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 723.50% year-to-date, but still up 79.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, X Financial (NYSE:XYF) is 183.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 89610.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.10, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -222.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XYF is forecast to be at a low of $5.10 and a high of $5.10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 69.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 69.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

X Financial (XYF) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.00%, up from the previous year.

X Financial earnings are expected to increase by -268.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 29.31% per year for the next five years.

XYF Dividends

X Financial’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.36% of X Financial shares, and 2.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.91%. X Financial stock is held by 13 institutions, with Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.84% of the shares, which is about 0.32 million shares worth $1.17 million.

AWH Capital, L.P., with 0.82% or 0.31 million shares worth $1.14 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2595.0 shares worth $9653.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.

