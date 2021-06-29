Is Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 1.78 million shares of the Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) were traded, and its beta was 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.41, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $290.36M. URG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.74, offering almost -23.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.92% since then. We note from Ur-Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.00 million.

Ur-Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended URG as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Instantly URG has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6300 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 75.99% year-to-date, but still down -10.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is -4.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that URG is forecast to be at a low of $1.79 and a high of $2.10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Ur-Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 72.16 percent over the past six months and at a 77.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter.

1 analysts expect Ur-Energy Inc. to make $3.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Ur-Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -71.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 35.00% per year for the next five years.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.00% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares, and 17.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.44%. Ur-Energy Inc. stock is held by 54 institutions, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.10% of the shares, which is about 5.89 million shares worth $4.72 million.

CQS (US), LLC, with 2.78% or 5.28 million shares worth $5.81 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 4.81 million shares worth $7.02 million, making up 2.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.66 million shares worth around $5.13 million, which represents about 2.46% of the total shares outstanding.