Is IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 7.91 million shares of the IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.87, and it changed around $2.31 or 12.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.04M. IKNX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.00, offering almost -19.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.05% since then. We note from IKONICS Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 232.52K.

IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) trade information

Instantly IKNX has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.50 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 109.34% year-to-date, but still up 100.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) is 129.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 197.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -39.70%.

IKNX Dividends

IKONICS Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 66.18% of IKONICS Corporation shares, and 0.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.10%. IKONICS Corporation stock is held by 12 institutions, with U.S. Bancorp (Minnesota) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.15% of the shares, which is about 3000.0 shares worth $29400.0.

Royal Bank of Canada, with 0.07% or 1300.0 shares worth $12740.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4271.0 shares worth $41855.0, making up 0.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2502.0 shares worth around $24594.0, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.