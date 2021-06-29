Is GameStop Corp.’s (NYSE: GME) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 4.76 million shares of the GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) were traded, and its beta was -1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $213.25, and it changed around $3.74 or 1.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.52B. GME currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $483.00, offering almost -126.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 98.23% since then. We note from GameStop Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.72 million.

GameStop Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GME as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GameStop Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.6 for the current quarter.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

Instantly GME has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 227.45 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 1031.90% year-to-date, but still up 6.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is -16.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.75, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -210.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GME is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $190.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 10.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 95.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

GameStop Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 958.31 percent over the past six months and at a 42.52% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 28.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.13 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect GameStop Corp. to make $1.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.50%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

GME Dividends

GameStop Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.97% of GameStop Corp. shares, and 41.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.66%. GameStop Corp. stock is held by 314 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.78% of the shares, which is about 9.18 million shares worth $1.74 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.72% or 5.54 million shares worth $1.05 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 3.67 million shares worth $815.37 million, making up 5.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.47 million shares worth around $279.7 million, which represents about 2.05% of the total shares outstanding.