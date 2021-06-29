indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ: INDI): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 1.16 million shares of the indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.16, and it changed around $0.31 or 3.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $419.12M. INDI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.94, offering almost -47.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.32% since then. We note from indie Semiconductor’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 943.66K.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) trade information

Instantly INDI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.75 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.49% year-to-date, but still up 10.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) is -2.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INDI is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -96.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -67.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

indie Semiconductor (INDI) estimates and forecasts

indie Semiconductor share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.35 percent over the past six months and at a -86.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 37.50%.

INDI Dividends

indie Semiconductor’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of indie Semiconductor shares, and 44.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.46%.