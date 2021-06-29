If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU)

In today’s recent session, 6.07 million shares of the Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have been traded, and its beta is 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $83.54, and it changed around $0.16 or 0.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $91.85B. MU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $96.96, offering almost -16.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $42.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.43% since then. We note from Micron Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.78 million.

Micron Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended MU as a Hold, whereas 25 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Micron Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.71 for the current quarter.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Instantly MU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 83.82 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.91% year-to-date, but still up 8.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is -0.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $120.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MU is forecast to be at a low of $90.00 and a high of $172.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -105.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 108.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 101.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 27 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.23 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 27 analysts expect Micron Technology Inc. to make $7.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.31 billion and $6.06 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 36.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.80%. Micron Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -56.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 63.66% per year for the next five years.

MU Dividends

Micron Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.16% of Micron Technology Inc. shares, and 84.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.22%. Micron Technology Inc. stock is held by 1,818 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.85% of the shares, which is about 88.02 million shares worth $7.76 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.69% or 86.19 million shares worth $7.6 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 31.53 million shares worth $2.78 billion, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held roughly 26.88 million shares worth around $2.37 billion, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.