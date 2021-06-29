If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) – Marketing Sentinel
In the last trading session, 1.55 million shares of the KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.51, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $242.29M. KULR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.19, offering almost -27.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.52% since then. We note from KULR Technology Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 892.20K.

KULR Technology Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KULR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. KULR Technology Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) trade information

Instantly KULR has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.69 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 70.75% year-to-date, but still up 11.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) is 20.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KULR is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -99.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -39.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 241.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $570k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect KULR Technology Group Inc. to make $450k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 183.60%.

KULR Dividends

KULR Technology Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.40% of KULR Technology Group Inc. shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.01%.

