HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA): Stock Forecast For 2021 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.37, and it changed around -$0.24 or -1.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.15B. HUYA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.33, offering almost -109.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.56% since then. We note from HUYA Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.34 million.

HUYA Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended HUYA as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. HUYA Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) trade information

Instantly HUYA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.13 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.64% year-to-date, but still up 6.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) is 17.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $139.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HUYA is forecast to be at a low of $103.43 and a high of $186.31. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -972.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -495.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) estimates and forecasts

HUYA Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.87 percent over the past six months and at a -43.21% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -36.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -56.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $441.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect HUYA Inc. to make $501.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $399.24 million and $434.02 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.50%.

HUYA Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 83.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1.17% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

HUYA Dividends

HUYA Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.36% of HUYA Inc. shares, and 116.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 119.03%. HUYA Inc. stock is held by 291 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 32.36% of the shares, which is about 27.14 million shares worth $528.78 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 13.10% or 10.99 million shares worth $214.05 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port and Fundamental Investors Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4.65 million shares worth $90.5 million, making up 5.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc held roughly 4.55 million shares worth around $88.58 million, which represents about 5.42% of the total shares outstanding.