Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 2.02 million shares of the Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.76, and it changed around $0.07 or 1.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $535.85M. HUT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.00, offering almost -245.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.57% since then. We note from Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Instantly HUT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.92 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.73% year-to-date, but still up 5.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) is -17.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HUT is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -272.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -272.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.32% of Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, and 12.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.93%. Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Captrust Financial Advisors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 19710.0 shares worth $0.15 million.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 7.29 million shares worth $55.24 million, making up 5.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.53 million, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.