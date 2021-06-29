Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Company   »  Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT): The Stock We Sho...

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 2.02 million shares of the Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.76, and it changed around $0.07 or 1.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $535.85M. HUT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.00, offering almost -245.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.57% since then. We note from Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Instantly HUT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.92 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.73% year-to-date, but still up 5.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) is -17.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HUT is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -272.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -272.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.32% of Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, and 12.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.93%. Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Captrust Financial Advisors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 19710.0 shares worth $0.15 million.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 7.29 million shares worth $55.24 million, making up 5.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.53 million, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam