How To Invest In Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.85, and it changed around -$0.38 or -1.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.07B. NTP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.88, offering almost -46.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 82.28% since then. We note from Nam Tai Property Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 489.13K.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) trade information

Instantly NTP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.60 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 348.38% year-to-date, but still down -6.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) is 0.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -98.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NTP is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 49.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 49.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.50%. Nam Tai Property Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 216.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12.50% per year for the next five years.

NTP Dividends

Nam Tai Property Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.81% of Nam Tai Property Inc. shares, and 19.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.74%. Nam Tai Property Inc. stock is held by 38 institutions, with IAT Reinsurance Co Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.73% of the shares, which is about 5.77 million shares worth $71.2 million.

Iszo Capital LP, with 13.48% or 5.29 million shares worth $65.17 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 46968.0 shares worth $1.28 million, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF held roughly 3469.0 shares worth around $31498.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.