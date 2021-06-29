HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 1.58 million shares of the HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.88, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $874.31M. HEXO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.04, offering almost -87.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.54% since then. We note from HEXO Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.51 million.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) trade information

Instantly HEXO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.05 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 58.42% year-to-date, but still up 1.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) is -10.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HEXO is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $9.89. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -68.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

HEXO Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 43.60 percent over the past six months and at a 77.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.10%.

HEXO Dividends

HEXO Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.93% of HEXO Corp. shares, and 17.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.92%. HEXO Corp. stock is held by 133 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.70% of the shares, which is about 9.86 million shares worth $63.91 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 0.79% or 1.16 million shares worth $7.51 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 9.86 million shares worth $63.91 million, making up 6.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 2.36 million shares worth around $16.96 million, which represents about 1.61% of the total shares outstanding.