GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE: GTT): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 10.78 million shares of the GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.59, and it changed around -$0.5 or -16.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $152.34M. GTT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.52, offering almost -228.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.1% since then. We note from GTT Communications Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.72 million.

GTT Communications Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GTT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GTT Communications Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.52 for the current quarter.

GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) trade information

Instantly GTT has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.27 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.45% year-to-date, but still up 23.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) is 82.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GTT is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -324.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -324.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $411.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect GTT Communications Inc. to make $410 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2020. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $433.8 million and $420 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.40%.

GTT Communications Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -26.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

GTT Dividends

GTT Communications Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.26% of GTT Communications Inc. shares, and 55.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.21%. GTT Communications Inc. stock is held by 112 institutions, with Spruce House Investment Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 26.99% of the shares, which is about 15.88 million shares worth $29.05 million.

Spruce House Partnership, LLC, with 26.99% or 15.88 million shares worth $29.05 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.81 million shares worth $1.48 million, making up 1.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $1.13 million, which represents about 1.29% of the total shares outstanding.