Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 8.81 million shares of the Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) were traded, and its beta was 3.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.81, and it changed around -$0.34 or -4.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.52B. GEVO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.57, offering almost -99.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 94.11% since then. We note from Gevo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.25 million.

Gevo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GEVO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gevo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Instantly GEVO has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.46 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 83.76% year-to-date, but still down -1.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) is -1.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GEVO is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -130.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -104.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Gevo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 111.08 percent over the past six months and at a 69.01% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 87.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -74.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $580k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Gevo Inc. to make $190k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $988k and $192k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -41.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.00%.

Gevo Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 70.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

GEVO Dividends

Gevo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.55% of Gevo Inc. shares, and 26.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.81%. Gevo Inc. stock is held by 117 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.73% of the shares, which is about 11.35 million shares worth $111.32 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.23% or 8.39 million shares worth $82.27 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 11.06 million shares worth $83.58 million, making up 5.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.3 million shares worth around $52.0 million, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.