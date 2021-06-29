Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.59 million shares of the Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) were traded, and its beta was -3.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.10, and it changed around $0.76 or 14.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.02M. VINO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.45, offering almost -251.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.82% since then. We note from Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) trade information

Instantly VINO has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.50 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.98% year-to-date, but still up 2.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) is 72.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14560.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.40%.

VINO Dividends

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.21% of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.67%. Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.25% of the shares, which is about 19065.0 shares worth $66918.0.

Citizens Financial Group Inc/RI, with 0.22% or 16666.0 shares worth $58497.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.