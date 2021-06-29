Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Stock Forecast: $621.68 Per Share In 2021 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 7.7 million shares of the Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.95, and it changed around $0.36 or 2.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.92B. GOTU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $149.05, offering almost -896.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.46% since then. We note from Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.12 million.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended GOTU as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Gaotu Techedu Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Instantly GOTU has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.92 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.09% year-to-date, but still up 8.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) is -22.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $240.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOTU is forecast to be at a low of $76.69 and a high of $621.68. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4058.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -412.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

Gaotu Techedu Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.82 percent over the past six months and at a 53.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -650.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 87.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $388.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Gaotu Techedu Inc. to make $475.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $237.96 million and $291.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 63.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 63.40%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -746.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 16.03% per year for the next five years.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares, and 66.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.75%. Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock is held by 291 institutions, with Credit Suisse AG being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.45% of the shares, which is about 10.85 million shares worth $367.61 million.

UBS Group AG, with 5.33% or 7.77 million shares worth $263.22 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.71 million shares worth $23.91 million, making up 0.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 0.67 million shares worth around $21.35 million, which represents about 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.