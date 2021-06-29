Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR)

In the last trading session, 1.35 million shares of the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) were traded, and its beta was 0.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.23, and it changed around -$0.04 or -3.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.26M. TMBR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.65, offering almost -196.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.53% since then. We note from Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TMBR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) trade information

Instantly TMBR has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2900 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 65.55% year-to-date, but still up 6.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) is -4.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TMBR is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -875.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -875.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 67.50%.

TMBR Dividends

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.99% of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 3.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.57%. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Cetera Advisor Networks LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.28% of the shares, which is about 0.1 million shares worth $0.21 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.24% or 87028.0 shares worth $0.18 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 87028.0 shares worth $0.18 million, making up 0.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 44100.0 shares worth around $89523.0, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.