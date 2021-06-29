Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ: SND)

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) have been traded, and its beta is 2.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.45, and it changed around $0.4 or 13.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $129.17M. SND at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.16, offering almost -20.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.99, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 71.3% since then. We note from Smart Sand Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 303.06K.

Smart Sand Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SND as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Smart Sand Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) trade information

Instantly SND has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.46 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 77.33% year-to-date, but still up 7.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) is 18.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.17, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -8.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SND is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) estimates and forecasts

Smart Sand Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 67.58 percent over the past six months and at a -500.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 31.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -183.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -108.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Smart Sand Inc. to make $34.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $32.94 million and $16.04 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 117.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.00%. Smart Sand Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -10.50% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -2.60% per year for the next five years.

SND Dividends

Smart Sand Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.23% of Smart Sand Inc. shares, and 43.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.12%. Smart Sand Inc. stock is held by 64 institutions, with Clearlake Capital Group, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 25.20% of the shares, which is about 10.92 million shares worth $27.63 million.

FMR, LLC, with 3.27% or 1.42 million shares worth $3.59 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Sprott Focus Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.9 million shares worth $2.28 million, making up 2.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $1.56 million, which represents about 1.43% of the total shares outstanding.