Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Nano Dimension Ltd. Stocks (NASDAQ: NNDM)

In the last trading session, 15.07 million shares of the Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) were traded, and its beta was 2.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.86, and it changed around $0.09 or 1.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.17B. NNDM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.89, offering almost -101.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.21% since then. We note from Nano Dimension Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.10 million.

Nano Dimension Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NNDM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nano Dimension Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Instantly NNDM has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.30 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.64% year-to-date, but still up 16.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is 20.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NNDM is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -12.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.10%, up from the previous year.

NNDM Dividends

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, and 19.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.31%. Nano Dimension Ltd. stock is held by 158 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.54% of the shares, which is about 12.97 million shares worth $111.39 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 3.89% or 6.68 million shares worth $57.42 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 7.72 million shares worth $54.8 million, making up 4.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF held roughly 7.56 million shares worth around $53.64 million, which represents about 4.39% of the total shares outstanding.