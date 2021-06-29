Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: DMAC)

In today’s recent session, 2.76 million shares of the DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) have been traded, and its beta is 2.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.78, and it changed around -$2.39 or -33.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $133.08M. DMAC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.88, offering almost -127.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.13% since then. We note from DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 103.32K.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DMAC as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) trade information

Instantly DMAC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -33.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.47 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 36.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.29% year-to-date, but still down -4.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) is 0.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DMAC is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -694.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -192.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) estimates and forecasts

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.62 percent over the past six months and at a -5.13% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.30%. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 11.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

DMAC Dividends

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.90% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 33.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.19%. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 47 institutions, with Stonepine Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.45% of the shares, which is about 1.02 million shares worth $9.36 million.

Corriente Advisors, LLC, with 4.63% or 0.87 million shares worth $7.96 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.59 million shares worth $5.38 million, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.23 million shares worth around $2.1 million, which represents about 1.22% of the total shares outstanding.