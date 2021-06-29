Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Auddia Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: AUUD)

In the last trading session, 36.4 million shares of the Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.89, and it changed around $1.79 or 43.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.08M. AUUD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.06, offering almost 14.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.48% since then. We note from Auddia Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 683.78K.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) trade information

Instantly AUUD has showed a green trend with a performance of 43.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.45 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 76.35% year-to-date, but still up 112.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) is 150.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30070.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.56 day(s).

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.10%.

AUUD Dividends

Auddia Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.56% of Auddia Inc. shares, and 0.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.26%. Auddia Inc. stock is held by 3 institutions, with National Asset Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.18% of the shares, which is about 20000.0 shares worth $62600.0.

The former held 639.0 shares worth $2000.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.