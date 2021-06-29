Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL)

In the last trading session, 1.52 million shares of the Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) were traded, and its beta was 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.96, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $129.59M. VISL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.35, offering almost -80.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.5% since then. We note from Vislink Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.23 million.
Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) trade information
Instantly VISL has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.01 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 124.24% year-to-date, but still up 10.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) is 23.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.33 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VISL is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1927.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1927.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -20.40%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Vislink Technologies Inc. to make $9.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.34 million and $14.22 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -33.70%.
Vislink Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 90.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.
VISL Dividends
Vislink Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.
Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.17% of Vislink Technologies Inc. shares, and 25.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.33%. Vislink Technologies Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.21% of the shares, which is about 1.92 million shares worth $5.63 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 1.66% or 0.76 million shares worth $2.22 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.15 million shares worth $3.38 million, making up 2.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $2.07 million, which represents about 1.55% of the total shares outstanding.