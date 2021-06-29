Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI)

In today’s recent session, 0.95 million shares of the Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.66, and it changed around $0.28 or 2.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.61B. QSI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.00, offering almost -97.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.99% since then. We note from Quantum-Si incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 526.79K.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Instantly QSI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.12 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.97% year-to-date, but still up 27.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) is 24.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.03 day(s).

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.52% of Quantum-Si incorporated shares, and 13.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.14%.