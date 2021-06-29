Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Company   »  Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Qua...

Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI)

In today’s recent session, 0.95 million shares of the Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.66, and it changed around $0.28 or 2.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.61B. QSI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.00, offering almost -97.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.99% since then. We note from Quantum-Si incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 526.79K.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Instantly QSI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.12 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.97% year-to-date, but still up 27.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) is 24.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.03 day(s).

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.52% of Quantum-Si incorporated shares, and 13.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.14%.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam