Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY)

In today’s recent session, 1.4 million shares of the PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.83, and it changed around $3.91 or 10.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.48B. PLBY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.04, offering almost -50.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 76.45% since then. We note from PLBY Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.01 million.

PLBY Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PLBY as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PLBY Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) trade information

Instantly PLBY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.10 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 260.80% year-to-date, but still up 1.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) is -15.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLBY is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $55.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -31.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $46.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect PLBY Group Inc. to make $51.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

PLBY Dividends

PLBY Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.03% of PLBY Group Inc. shares, and 70.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.07%.

