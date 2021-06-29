Future Outlook And SemiLEDs Corporation Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.5 million shares of the SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.82, and it changed around $0.79 or 4.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $84.83M. LEDS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.44, offering almost -58.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 87.74% since then. We note from SemiLEDs Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.08 million.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) trade information

Instantly LEDS has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.20 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 453.63% year-to-date, but still up 7.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) is 107.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LEDS is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -51.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -51.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.40%. SemiLEDs Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 86.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 50.00% per year for the next five years.

LEDS Dividends

SemiLEDs Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.96% of SemiLEDs Corporation shares, and 7.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.64%. SemiLEDs Corporation stock is held by 6 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.24% of the shares, which is about 0.25 million shares worth $1.15 million.

Squarepoint Ops LLC, with 0.49% or 19797.0 shares worth $90274.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 5650.0 shares worth $20509.0, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares.