Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.29, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $242.76M. FTFT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.29, offering almost -243.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66.87% since then. We note from Future FinTech Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.55 million.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) trade information

Instantly FTFT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.44 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 76.60% year-to-date, but still up 3.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) is 6.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FTFT is forecast to be at a low of $14.30 and a high of $14.30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -334.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -334.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.19 million and $43.9 million respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.70%. Future FinTech Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -172.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

FTFT Dividends

Future FinTech Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.24% of Future FinTech Group Inc. shares, and 1.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.65%. Future FinTech Group Inc. stock is held by 27 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.24% of the shares, which is about 0.17 million shares worth $1.07 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.23% or 0.17 million shares worth $1.06 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 79315.0 shares worth $0.24 million, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 58811.0 shares worth around $0.18 million, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.