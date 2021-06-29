FIGS Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of FIGS Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 2.07 million shares of the FIGS Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.72, and it changed around $5.26 or 12.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.79B. FIGS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.74, offering almost -2.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.02% since then. We note from FIGS Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.15 million.

FIGS Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) trade information

Instantly FIGS has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 50.40 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 62.29% year-to-date, but still up 14.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, FIGS Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) is 62.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.82, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -16.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FIGS is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 42.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FIGS Inc. (FIGS) estimates and forecasts

FIGS Dividends

FIGS Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

FIGS Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.38% of FIGS Inc. shares, and 17.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.79%.