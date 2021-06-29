Farmmi Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FAMI) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 10.31 million shares of the Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) were traded, and its beta was -0.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.46, and it changed around -$0.01 or -3.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $87.39M. FAMI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.47, offering almost -436.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.78% since then. We note from Farmmi Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 34.14 million.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

Instantly FAMI has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4933 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.90% year-to-date, but still up 2.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) is 5.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.30%.

FAMI Dividends

Farmmi Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.76% of Farmmi Inc. shares, and 9.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.63%. Farmmi Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.20% of the shares, which is about 0.38 million shares worth $0.41 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.05% or 90117.0 shares worth $98227.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.