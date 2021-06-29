Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 5.36 million shares of the Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) were traded, and its beta was 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.47, and it changed around $0.08 or 5.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $82.60M. XELA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.82, offering almost -431.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.65% since then. We note from Exela Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.42 million.

Exela Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended XELA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Exela Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) trade information

Instantly XELA has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5100 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.99% year-to-date, but still up 8.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) is -8.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XELA is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -172.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -172.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) estimates and forecasts

Exela Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.68 percent over the past six months and at a 52.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -17.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $314.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Exela Technologies Inc. to make $300.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $393.6 million and $365.45 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -17.90%.

XELA Dividends

Exela Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.25% of Exela Technologies Inc. shares, and 49.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.39%. Exela Technologies Inc. stock is held by 31 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.07% of the shares, which is about 1.82 million shares worth $3.96 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.84% or 1.68 million shares worth $3.67 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.12 million shares worth $2.45 million, making up 1.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $1.12 million, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.