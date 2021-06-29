Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON)â€™s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3.24 million shares of the Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) were traded. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $3.25, and it changed around $0.16 or 5.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $452.43M. EBON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.95, offering almost -360.0% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $2.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.08% since then. We note from Ebang International Holdings Inc.â€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.75 million.
Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) trade information
Instantly EBON has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.32 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 2.11%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently down -46.46% year-to-date, but still down -2.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) is 5.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.54 day(s).
Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) estimates and forecasts
EBON Dividends
Ebang International Holdings Inc.â€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.
Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)â€™s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.09% of Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares, and 12.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.91%. Ebang International Holdings Inc. stock is held by 56 institutions, with Toroso Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.69% of the shares, which is about 3.74 million shares worth $29.72 million.
Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.97% or 1.35 million shares worth $10.73 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Siren NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3.74 million shares worth $29.72 million, making up 2.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Siren NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF held roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $3.76 million, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.