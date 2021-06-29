CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 13.98 million shares of the CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.97, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.69M. CNSP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.46, offering almost -126.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.29% since then. We note from CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 170.92K.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CNSP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) trade information

Instantly CNSP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.87% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.68 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.92% year-to-date, but still down -1.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) is 9.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 75.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNSP is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -306.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -306.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) estimates and forecasts

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.92 percent over the past six months and at a 14.04% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -66.70% in the next quarter.

CNSP Dividends

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.88% of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 5.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.50%. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.85% of the shares, which is about 0.72 million shares worth $1.73 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.55% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.34 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $0.26 million, making up 0.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 58530.0 shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.