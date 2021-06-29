Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) In 2021: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 35.79 million shares of the Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.80, and it changed around -$0.17 or -1.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.55B. CLOV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.85, offering almost -125.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.7% since then. We note from Clover Health Investments Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 98.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 55.54 million.

Clover Health Investments Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CLOV as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Clover Health Investments Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Instantly CLOV has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.10 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.67% year-to-date, but still up 13.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) is 63.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -34.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLOV is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 21.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $207.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Clover Health Investments Corp. to make $206.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

CLOV Dividends

Clover Health Investments Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.40% of Clover Health Investments Corp. shares, and 106.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 140.71%. Clover Health Investments Corp. stock is held by 159 institutions, with Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 64.97% of the shares, which is about 96.33 million shares worth $728.26 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 17.66% or 26.19 million shares worth $197.96 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 10.0 million shares worth $75.61 million, making up 6.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 8.59 million shares worth around $64.92 million, which represents about 5.79% of the total shares outstanding.