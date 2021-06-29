Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 8.88 million shares of the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) were traded, and its beta was 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.71, and it changed around -$0.11 or -2.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $518.44M. CTXR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.56, offering almost -22.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.98% since then. We note from Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.01 million.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CTXR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Instantly CTXR has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.56 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 263.73% year-to-date, but still down -12.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) is 59.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CTXR is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -115.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 234.23 percent over the past six months and at a 44.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 54.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.00%.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.09% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 13.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.58%. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 45 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 27.35% of the shares, which is about 5.07 million shares worth $9.02 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.41% or 1.93 million shares worth $3.43 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3.33 million shares worth $5.92 million, making up 17.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.59 million shares worth around $2.82 million, which represents about 8.56% of the total shares outstanding.