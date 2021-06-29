ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 6.99 million shares of the ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.94, and it changed around $3.27 or 10.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.78B. CHPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.48, offering almost -41.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.81% since then. We note from ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.68 million.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CHPT as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Instantly CHPT has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.06 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.82% year-to-date, but still up 7.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) is 37.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHPT is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $46.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -31.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $48.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings Inc. to make $54.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.44% of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, and 65.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.38%.