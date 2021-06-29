Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 43.59 million shares of the Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.36, and it changed around $12.79 or 101.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.57B. CERE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.83, offering almost 25.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.51% since then. We note from Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 302.67K.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CERE as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.39 for the current quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) trade information

Instantly CERE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 101.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.38 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.19% year-to-date, but still down -8.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) is -6.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.25, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -9.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CERE is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -6.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) estimates and forecasts

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.22 percent over the past six months and at a 18.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.30%.

CERE Dividends

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.56% of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, and 78.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.57%. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock is held by 74 institutions, with Bain Capital Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 47.57% of the shares, which is about 60.63 million shares worth $832.48 million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

FMR, LLC, with 4.01% or 5.11 million shares worth $70.19 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 1.95 million shares worth $28.37 million, making up 1.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $27.3 million, which represents about 1.47% of the total shares outstanding.