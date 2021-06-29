Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 6.19 million shares of the Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.95, and it changed around $0.35 or 4.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.35B. CAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.10, offering almost -391.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.86% since then. We note from Canaan Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.39 million.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Instantly CAN has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.50 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 34.06% year-to-date, but still down -5.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) is -13.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.02 day(s).

Canaan Inc. (CAN) estimates and forecasts

CAN Dividends

Canaan Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Canaan Inc. shares, and 20.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.62%. Canaan Inc. stock is held by 90 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.55% of the shares, which is about 4.88 million shares worth $100.85 million.

Franchise Capital Limited, with 2.66% or 3.66 million shares worth $75.62 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Fidelity China Region Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.04 million shares worth $42.12 million, making up 1.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity China Region Fund held roughly 1.6 million shares worth around $19.98 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.