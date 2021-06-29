Can Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.31, and it changed around $1.66 or 5.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.49B. NNOX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $94.81, offering almost -184.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.81% since then. We note from Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.50 million.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NNOX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

Instantly NNOX has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.79 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.05% year-to-date, but still up 8.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) is 28.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NNOX is forecast to be at a low of $39.00 and a high of $52.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -56.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.50 percent over the past six months and at a -115.09% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.50%.

NNOX Dividends

Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.62% of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares, and 11.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.66%. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock is held by 100 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.00% of the shares, which is about 0.47 million shares worth $19.54 million.

Credit Suisse AG, with 0.95% or 0.45 million shares worth $18.75 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 0.16 million shares worth $3.95 million, making up 0.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF held roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $3.67 million, which represents about 0.31% of the total shares outstanding.