Can EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 3.5 million shares of the EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $44.33, and it changed around $4.54 or 11.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.39B. EH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $129.80, offering almost -192.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.88% since then. We note from EHang Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.58 million.

EHang Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EH as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. EHang Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Instantly EH has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 44.60 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 110.00% year-to-date, but still up 14.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) is 71.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $214.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EH is forecast to be at a low of $214.35 and a high of $214.35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -383.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -383.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 275.90%, up from the previous year.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.05% of EHang Holdings Limited shares, and 15.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.55%. EHang Holdings Limited stock is held by 59 institutions, with Growth Interface Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.62% of the shares, which is about 1.85 million shares worth $68.52 million.

Carmignac Gestion, with 2.26% or 0.75 million shares worth $27.62 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Matthews International Fds-Matthews China Fund and Alger Fds I-Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.17 million shares worth $6.26 million, making up 0.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Fds I-Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund held roughly 99447.0 shares worth around $6.6 million, which represents about 0.30% of the total shares outstanding.

