BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 64.96 million shares of the BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.80, and it changed around $2.18 or 83.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.64M. BSQR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.83, offering almost -146.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 77.08% since then. We note from BSQUARE Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 432.67K.

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) trade information

Instantly BSQR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 83.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.78 on Monday, 06/28/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 72.37% year-to-date, but still up 15.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) is 14.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BSQR is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -150.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -150.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.10%.

BSQR Dividends

BSQUARE Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.02% of BSQUARE Corporation shares, and 31.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.00%. BSQUARE Corporation stock is held by 34 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.55% of the shares, which is about 1.01 million shares worth $3.46 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.85% or 0.38 million shares worth $1.31 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.19 million shares worth $0.64 million, making up 1.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.63 million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.