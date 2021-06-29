Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: BTX) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 8.93 million shares of the Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:BTX) were traded, and its beta was 4.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.35, and it changed around $2.26 or 11.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $866.38M. BTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $80.67, offering almost -277.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.76% since then. We note from Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.07 million.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:BTX) trade information

Instantly BTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.34 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 376.56% year-to-date, but still up 32.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:BTX) is 47.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.40%.

BTX Dividends

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:BTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.50% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. shares, and 0.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.84%. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Eagle Asset Management Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.11% of the shares, which is about 46826.0 shares worth $0.17 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.05% or 22849.0 shares worth $84998.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 16963.0 shares worth $63102.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 15000.0 shares worth around $55800.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.