BK Technologies Corporation (AMEX: BKTI) In 2021: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the BK Technologies Corporation (AMEX:BKTI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.15, and it changed around $0.15 or 5.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.43M. BKTI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.50, offering almost -74.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.37% since then. We note from BK Technologies Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 98.18K.

BK Technologies Corporation (AMEX:BKTI) trade information

Instantly BKTI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.24 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.99% year-to-date, but still up 3.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, BK Technologies Corporation (AMEX:BKTI) is -21.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 88790.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BKTI is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -122.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -122.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.50%. BK Technologies Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 109.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 22.50% per year for the next five years.

BKTI Dividends

BK Technologies Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.67 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 2.67% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.36 per year.

BK Technologies Corporation (AMEX:BKTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.42% of BK Technologies Corporation shares, and 52.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.63%. BK Technologies Corporation stock is held by 31 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.22% of the shares, which is about 0.71 million shares worth $2.96 million.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC, with 3.09% or 0.52 million shares worth $2.17 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.15 million shares worth $0.64 million, making up 0.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 68107.0 shares worth around $0.31 million, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.