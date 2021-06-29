BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In today’s recent session, 1.2 million shares of the BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.59, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.76B. BCRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.74, offering almost -13.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 78.83% since then. We note from BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.93 million.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BCRX as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) trade information

Instantly BCRX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.43 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.56%. The company’s shares are currently up 109.80% year-to-date, but still down -6.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) is 5.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BCRX is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -41.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) estimates and forecasts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 114.70 percent over the past six months and at a -0.92% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 464.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $28.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $23.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.87 million and $3.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 892.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 565.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.10%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -16.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 19.90% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

BCRX Dividends

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.87% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 60.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.90%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 263 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.14% of the shares, which is about 16.24 million shares worth $165.18 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 7.15% or 12.71 million shares worth $129.27 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4.98 million shares worth $50.7 million, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 4.18 million shares worth around $65.88 million, which represents about 2.35% of the total shares outstanding.