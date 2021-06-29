Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Shares Might Go Up 336.27% This Year

In the last trading session, 2.79 million shares of the Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $108.85, and it changed around $15.0 or 15.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.82B. BEAM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $126.90, offering almost -16.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.77% since then. We note from Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 826.21K.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended BEAM as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Beam Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.75 for the current quarter.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) trade information

Instantly BEAM has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 113.24 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.33% year-to-date, but still up 26.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) is 36.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $94.14, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -15.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BEAM is forecast to be at a low of $62.00 and a high of $145.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 43.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) estimates and forecasts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.92 percent over the past six months and at a -96.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -8.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -7.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6,900.00%, up from the previous year.

7 analysts expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. to make $1.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6k and $6k respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17,733.30%.

BEAM Dividends

Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.03% of Beam Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 83.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.36%. Beam Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 281 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.28% of the shares, which is about 7.69 million shares worth $615.13 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 7.64% or 4.78 million shares worth $382.52 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 4.59 million shares worth $359.42 million, making up 7.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 1.7 million shares worth around $132.78 million, which represents about 2.71% of the total shares outstanding.