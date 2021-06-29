Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 2.22 million shares of the Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.16, and it changed around $0.78 or 22.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $98.90M. BAOS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.20, offering almost -145.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.48, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.38% since then. We note from Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 64620.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 166.95K.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) trade information

Instantly BAOS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 22.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.43 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.85% year-to-date, but still up 9.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) is 20.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.48 day(s).

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) estimates and forecasts

BAOS Dividends

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 72.45% of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited shares, and 0.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.17%. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited stock is held by 3 institutions, with Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 2191.0 shares worth $12751.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.01% or 1740.0 shares worth $10126.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 9967.0 shares worth $40665.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.