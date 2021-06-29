Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.75 million shares of the Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) were traded, and its beta was 3.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.99, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $173.70M. AYRO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.50, offering almost -130.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.91% since then. We note from Ayro Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.
Ayro Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AYRO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ayro Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.
Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) trade information
Instantly AYRO has showed a red trend with a performance of 0.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.12 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.93% year-to-date, but still up 1.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) is -5.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.52 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AYRO is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -200.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -200.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Ayro Inc. (AYRO) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,620.70%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ayro Inc. to make $7.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -48.13%.
AYRO Dividends
Ayro Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.
Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.97% of Ayro Inc. shares, and 24.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.52%. Ayro Inc. stock is held by 53 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.03% of the shares, which is about 4.94 million shares worth $32.03 million.
Citadel Advisors LLC, with 1.37% or 0.48 million shares worth $3.13 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 4.17 million shares worth $20.4 million, making up 11.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF held roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $1.7 million, which represents about 0.99% of the total shares outstanding.