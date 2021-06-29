Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX: DPW) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 5.11 million shares of the Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) were traded, and its beta was 5.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.03, and it changed around $0.15 or 5.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $152.86M. DPW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.94, offering almost -261.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.48% since then. We note from Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.06 million.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) trade information

Instantly DPW has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.08 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.34% year-to-date, but still up 11.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) is 6.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.88 day(s).

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 51.50%.

DPW Dividends

Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.38% of Ault Global Holdings Inc. shares, and 7.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.95%. Ault Global Holdings Inc. stock is held by 41 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.95% of the shares, which is about 0.47 million shares worth $1.56 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.79% or 0.39 million shares worth $1.3 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.27 million shares worth $0.88 million, making up 0.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.68 million, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.