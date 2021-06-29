Asensus Surgical Inc.’s (ASXC): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 9.58 million shares of the Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) were traded, and its beta was 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.37, and it changed around $0.07 or 2.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $769.17M. ASXC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.95, offering almost -106.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 91.1% since then. We note from Asensus Surgical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.22 million.

Asensus Surgical Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ASXC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Asensus Surgical Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) trade information

Instantly ASXC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.60 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 439.20% year-to-date, but still up 9.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) is 39.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASXC is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -18.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) estimates and forecasts

Asensus Surgical Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 490.40 percent over the past six months and at a 57.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 71.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 106.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Asensus Surgical Inc. to make $1.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 78.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.60%.

ASXC Dividends

Asensus Surgical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.79% of Asensus Surgical Inc. shares, and 18.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.17%. Asensus Surgical Inc. stock is held by 117 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.05% of the shares, which is about 7.11 million shares worth $23.11 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.63% or 6.13 million shares worth $19.93 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 6.56 million shares worth $15.34 million, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.85 million shares worth around $12.52 million, which represents about 1.65% of the total shares outstanding.