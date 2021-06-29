Are Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 5.27 million shares of the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) were traded, and its beta was 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.18, and it changed around -$0.05 or -4.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $203.67M. SHIP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.34, offering almost -183.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.95% since then. We note from Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.92 million.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SHIP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

Instantly SHIP has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2899 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 119.49% year-to-date, but still down -2.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) is 18.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SHIP is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 131.55 percent over the past six months and at a 143.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 106.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 119.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $32.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. to make $44.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.04 million and $19.65 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 254.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 128.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 69.20%.

SHIP Dividends

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.75% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares, and 1.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.95%. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.29% of the shares, which is about 1.99 million shares worth $2.11 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.29% or 0.46 million shares worth $0.48 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 72085.0 shares worth $79293.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.