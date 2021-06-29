Are Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.57 million shares of the Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.15, and it changed around $0.2 or 6.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.77M. AEHL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.70, offering almost -144.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.7% since then. We note from Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) trade information

Instantly AEHL has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.29 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.02% year-to-date, but still up 12.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) is 15.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $168.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEHL is forecast to be at a low of $168.00 and a high of $168.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5233.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5233.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.20%.

AEHL Dividends

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.49% of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited shares, and 8.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.52%. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited stock is held by 11 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.65% of the shares, which is about 79691.0 shares worth $0.25 million.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.83% or 40272.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 14016.0 shares worth $38123.0, making up 0.29% of all outstanding shares.